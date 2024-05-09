Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $41.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,050,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,314.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 68.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERE opened at $42.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $43.59.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

