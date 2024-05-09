Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 187.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLDP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of Solid Power stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Solid Power has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Solid Power had a negative net margin of 376.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solid Power will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 692,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,966.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

