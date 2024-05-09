Charif Elansari Purchases 500,000 Shares of Dropsuite Limited (ASX:DSE) Stock

Dropsuite Limited (ASX:DSE – Get Free Report) insider Charif Elansari purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$137,500.00 ($91,059.60).
Dropsuite Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Dropsuite Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dropsuite
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- What is a Dividend King?
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Dropsuite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropsuite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.