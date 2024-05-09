Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,881,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $259,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.37. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.47.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

