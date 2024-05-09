Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 18,321 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,514,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Hilton Worldwide worth $275,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HLT opened at $200.39 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.43 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.49 and a 200 day moving average of $187.59.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

