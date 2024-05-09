Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.92

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$12.92 and last traded at C$12.84, with a volume of 26790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CSH.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -234.62%.
Insider Activity at Chartwell Retirement Residences
In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw purchased 4,000 shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
