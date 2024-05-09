Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAKE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $33.97 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

