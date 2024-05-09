Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.66%. The business had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $70,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

