Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.97, but opened at $36.50. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $37.28, with a volume of 390,303 shares changing hands.

The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,724,000 after buying an additional 22,099 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 758,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,430,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,588,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 529,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 476,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

