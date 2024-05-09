Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cormark downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.06.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.27. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$1.99 and a 12 month high of C$3.36. The firm has a market cap of C$448.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2339499 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.