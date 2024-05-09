Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at TD Cowen

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $102.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.31. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $103.30.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

