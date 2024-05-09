Citigroup Cuts Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $10.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSLY. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.61.

FSLY traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.55. 3,556,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,333. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fastly has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.25 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. Research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $551,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,050,259 shares in the company, valued at $152,406,024.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $551,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,050,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,406,024.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,486 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $97,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,225,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,201 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,402 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at $13,724,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fastly by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,443,000 after purchasing an additional 998,749 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 13.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,057,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,014,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $8,327,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

