Citigroup Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $95.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.53.

SHOP stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.45. 19,262,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,935,966. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Shopify by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 68,983.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 186,256 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

