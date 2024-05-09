Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of YOU traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $17.90. 3,100,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,178. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. Clear Secure has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,641,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,342,000 after purchasing an additional 811,586 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,071,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 695,418 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 440,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 317,934 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,322,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,363,000 after acquiring an additional 211,214 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

