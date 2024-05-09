Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 98.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

NYSE YOU opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.59. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,249,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,110,000 after buying an additional 143,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 346.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 72,399 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 93.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 58,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

