Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,992,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after acquiring an additional 293,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,493,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $13,739,000.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.88. The stock had a trading volume of 133,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,746. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $236.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

