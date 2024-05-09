Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,208 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $120,140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,774.6% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 665,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,993,000 after acquiring an additional 660,955 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.30. 2,296,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.23. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

