Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,412 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,307,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after buying an additional 20,648 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,263,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,727,000 after buying an additional 507,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,087,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,693,000 after acquiring an additional 427,049 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 869,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,009. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

