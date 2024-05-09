Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $20,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.04. 2,162,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,533. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average is $106.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

