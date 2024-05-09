Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of PHO stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.82. 72,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,024. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.51. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

