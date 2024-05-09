Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,599 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 128,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32,786 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,513,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GIGB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,565. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.92 and a 1-year high of $46.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

