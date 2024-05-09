Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.86 Million Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of First Trust Water ETF worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $105.28. 34,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,452. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.69. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.