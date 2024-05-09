Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 29,369 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,177. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

