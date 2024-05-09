Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.27. 20,174,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,866,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

