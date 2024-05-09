Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 381,084 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,084 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,323,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,909,000 after purchasing an additional 198,332 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,382,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,396,000 after buying an additional 1,653,211 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 77,589 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,003,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 794,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,494,000 after acquiring an additional 226,150 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.83. 352,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,093. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $100.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.