Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 775 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 389.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,778 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 449.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,266,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,144 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,315,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 445.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 814,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 664,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 375.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 798,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 630,918 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 162,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,376. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $37.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.