Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of SCHJ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.11. 39,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,349. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $48.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

