Clipper Realty Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Clipper Realty Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.18. 109,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,069. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $67.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

