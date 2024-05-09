Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $3,798,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $16,721,676.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $3,911,513.28.

On Thursday, April 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $4,991,671.36.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $5,030,959.36.

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $4,937,192.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $5,063,437.44.

On Friday, February 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $5,172,920.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $4,955,002.56.

NET stock opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after buying an additional 65,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $569,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,639,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 100.2% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 407,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

