CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CME Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,103 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,772,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,424,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CME Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,605,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,395,000 after buying an additional 386,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CME Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,465,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,847,000 after buying an additional 217,101 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

CME traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $211.42. 296,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

