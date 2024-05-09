Coats Group (LON:COA) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.50

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.50 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 83.14 ($1.04), with a volume of 1871793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.03).

Coats Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,122.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Coats Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

