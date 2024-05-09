Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,359,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,359,000 after purchasing an additional 225,744 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,629,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,245,000 after acquiring an additional 317,936 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,525,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,789,000 after acquiring an additional 47,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,221,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 168,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,278 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

