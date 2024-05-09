Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

COGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COGT

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of COGT stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $726.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.