Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 2.1 %

COGT opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $726.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COGT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

