Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lessened by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 2.5% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,878,322. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

