Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.83

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 5387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.98 million, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 287.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

Featured Articles

