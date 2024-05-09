Comparing Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) & Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chatham Lodging Trust and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 1 4 3 0 2.25

Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.15%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus target price of $38.14, suggesting a potential upside of 15.24%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

88.4% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $311.94 million 1.41 $2.64 million ($0.12) -75.00 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $610.12 million 6.64 $56.85 million $0.46 71.96

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Chatham Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chatham Lodging Trust pays out -233.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 254.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust 0.85% 0.33% 0.20% Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 9.33% 2.21% 1.21%

Summary

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of December 31, 2023, PECO managed 301 shopping centers, including 281 wholly-owned centers comprising 32.2 million square feet across 31 states and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

