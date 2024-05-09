Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Barclays

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.77.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.93. Confluent has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The company had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 532,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,600,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $20,220,513.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,306 shares in the company, valued at $9,592,169.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 532,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,600,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock valued at $46,438,029. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

