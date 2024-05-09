Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CFLT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $20,220,513.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592,169.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,433,170 shares of company stock worth $46,438,029 in the last 90 days. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 19.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Confluent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

