Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CFLT. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28. Confluent has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $252,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 532,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,600,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 532,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,600,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock valued at $46,438,029 over the last 90 days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

