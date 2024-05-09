ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,161 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 5.8% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.76.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $123.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $97.42 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

