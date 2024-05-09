ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000,566 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,509 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $232,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,495,927,000 after buying an additional 386,276 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $968,410,000 after buying an additional 659,632 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $861,930,000 after purchasing an additional 204,714 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,086,681 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $848,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74,278 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,623,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,782,000 after purchasing an additional 150,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.76.

View Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE COP traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $123.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,392. The stock has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $97.42 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average is $117.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.