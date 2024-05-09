Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) PT Lowered to $20.00

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI traded up $5.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. 681,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,189. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.07. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $38.11.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $87.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 126.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 55.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 20.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

