Contrasting Aiful (OTCMKTS:AIFLY) and Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Aiful (OTCMKTS:AIFLY – Get Free Report) and Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aiful and Regional Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aiful N/A N/A N/A $19.42 0.07 Regional Management $492.14 million 0.60 $15.96 million $2.30 12.96

Regional Management has higher revenue and earnings than Aiful. Aiful is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regional Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aiful N/A N/A N/A Regional Management 4.01% 10.80% 1.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Aiful and Regional Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

98.9% of Regional Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Regional Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aiful and Regional Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aiful 0 0 0 0 N/A Regional Management 0 2 0 0 2.00

Regional Management has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.68%. Given Regional Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regional Management is more favorable than Aiful.

Summary

Regional Management beats Aiful on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aiful

Aiful Corporation engages in the consumer finance and credit guarantee business in Japan. The company offers unsecured and small business loans; and credit card, prepaid card, credit guarantee, debt collection, venture capital, receiving agent, corporate turnaround and restructuring, warehouse, document management, and leasing services, as well as used car and medical loans. It also provides postpay settlement, factoring, and installment credit sales services. The company was formerly known as Marutaka, Inc. and changed its name to Aiful Corporation in May 1982. Aiful Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products. The company also provides insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, its loans are sourced through branches, centrally-managed direct mail campaigns, and digital partners, as well as its consumer website. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

