Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.98

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.79, with a volume of 88263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 555.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 118,138 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,389,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 225,283 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,134,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 697,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 161,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

