Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $350.17.

CPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corpay from $302.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Corpay alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Corpay

Corpay Stock Down 8.1 %

CPAY traded down $24.74 on Thursday, hitting $279.76. 530,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,024. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay has a one year low of $220.39 and a one year high of $319.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.01. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.39 million. Research analysts expect that Corpay will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,279,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,436,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,035,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,708,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,259,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.