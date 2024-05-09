CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,384 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.73, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CSGP. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

