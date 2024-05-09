Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Crane NXT’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane NXT updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.350 EPS.

Crane NXT Trading Down 2.2 %

CXT traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,244. Crane NXT has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 19.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXT shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Crane NXT in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

