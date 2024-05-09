CRH (CRH) to Release Earnings on Friday

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. CRH has set its FY 2024 guidance at 5.150-5.450 EPS.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CRH to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $79.79 on Thursday. CRH has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $88.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07.

CRH Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.31.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

