CRISPR Therapeutics’ (CRSP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $52.76. 610,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,704. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Baker Chad R raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 98,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,420 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.